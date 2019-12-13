3.43 RUB
I. Kostevich on new mechanism of voluntary additional pension savings
The new pension program will start working in October, 2022. At the same time, the emergence of the new mechanism does not cancel the existing retirement pensions, which are called the solidarity system. This year, 15 billion rubles will be allocated for payments to pensioners. The state will preserve its social guarantees for the future as well. As for additional savings, they are voluntary, they can be inherited, and they are not subject to income tax.
The Ministry of Labor Irina Kostevich is sure that the new mechanism will be in demand (video).
