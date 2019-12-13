I. Kubrakov holds off-site reception of citizens in Mozyr

The Minister of Internal Affairs held an off-site reception of citizens on September 15. Ivan Kubrakov thoroughly delved into the problems of those who faced difficulties for several hours. Most of the appeals related to the quality of inspections based on citizens' applications. Some did not agree with the verdict of the court, others were interested in the reasons for refusal to initiate criminal cases or to terminate cases of administrative offenses. There were previously dismissed police officers among the applicants with a request to be reinstated in the service.