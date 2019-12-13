3.42 RUB
I. Marzalyuk: Poles demonstrating xenophobia
What Poles are demonstrating today is a true xenophobia. This opinion was voiced by Igor Marzalyuk, the Chairman of the Standing Committee of the House of Representatives. We must do everything possible to prevent people from freezing to death in the forest. This is "humanism". But, it seems, they have not heard about such concept on the other side of the border.
