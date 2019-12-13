EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

I. Medvedeva: Every proposal will be considered in the socio-economic development program

The All-Belarusian People's Assembly adopted specific proposals thoroughly examined and discussed. Many of them will be reflected in the socio-economic development program for the next five years.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All