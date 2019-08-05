Belarus and Uzbekistan youth IT-forum takes place in Minsk

The youth IT-forum of the regions is primarily intended to discuss current trends and key points in the field of information technology. In addition to digital skills, delegates fr om Uzbekistan and Belarus are discussing the prospects for the development of an international youth start-up movement and entrepreneurship. Since the meeting is being held for the first time, it has become a starting point not only in the development of professional knowledge, but also will further strengthen relations between states.



By the way, they will share their best practices. For example, one of them is aimed at helping emergency and special services using VR technologies. A guest from Asia, Abdul Askarov, has been developing it for several years.



The Belarusian team demonstrated the projects of the winners of the republican contest “100 Ideas for Belarus”.



And tomorrow the official opening of the youth forum will take place, wh ere a plan for the development of cooperation in the field of information and communication technologies between the Belarusian and Uzbek youth unions will be signed.