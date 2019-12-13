PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
I. Petrishenko takes part in laying Unity Walk in Voronovo

The Unity Walk appeared in the town of Voronovo. Deputy Prime Minister Igor Petrishchenko took part in its laying. The idea to plant the new park timed to the National Unity Day, was suggested by the district's youth. It was supported by public organizations and associations. The city was landscaped for the new project. Several dozen young trees were planted. The square will symbolize the unity of the Belarusian people.

Igor Petrishenko also held a personal reception of citizens during his working visit to Voronovo. At the meeting, local residents raised the issues of employment, indexation of payments for loss of employment, support of talented youth and development of the social sphere of the district as a whole.

