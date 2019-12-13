I. Petrishenko: The government will do its utmost that Belarusians did not feel the sanctions pressure

The government will do its utmost to ensure that the ordinary Belarusians did not feel any sanctions pressure. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister Igor Petrishenko in the ATN project "Question Number 1." Such policy against our country is inconsistent with international legal norms.





At the same time the markets are not limited only to the European Union, NATO countries and the United States. The issue of diversification of our supplies has always been on the list of state priorities. In these difficult political and economic conditions, our country has many friends.





The state fulfills all its social obligations. Almost 15 billion rubles will be spent this year to support the elderly, pensioners. Special attention will be paid to the defenders of our peace. More than 15 thousand veterans and prisoners of the Great Patriotic War received one-time aid. The government, on the instructions of the President, is working on the issue of making financial aid to veterans permanent.