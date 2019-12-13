ICAO to continue investigating incident with emergency landing of plane in Minsk

The ICAO will continue to investigate the incident with the emergency landing of the plane in Minsk. According to the statement, following the first meeting of the 225th session of the organization's Council, "A number of ICAO member countries expressed concern in connection with the gaps in the information provided by Belarus." The organization did not specify exactly which states were concerned. In addition, there is some new data on the incident. The Minister of Transport of Lithuania claimed that Poland allegedly has new information about actions in relation to the Ryanair board. The West is desperately trying to postpone the exposure of the truth and justify the illegally imposed sanctions.