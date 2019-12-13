3.42 RUB
ICAO reviews Ryanair incident and complaint of Belarusian representatives against illegal sanctions - what are the results?
It does not stand up to scrutiny - this is how the ICAO report on the Ryanair incident can be characterized. The incident was the catalyst for draconian sanctions against our country. At the same time, the investigation has not even started yet - there is no evidence and no civilized mechanism that would suggest observing the procedures for introducing such measures. ICAO considered two issues the other day. This is the incident with the Ryanair flight over the skies of Belarus on May 23, 2021, as well as the complaint of our representatives against the actions of some States, which had closed the airways and imposed illegal sanctions.
The final report was prepared back in January. It stated that there was no air interception in the sky of Belarus. But this did not satisfy a number of countries. They put pressure on the ICAO, and now, some time later, the report they wanted was prepared, or rather, fitted. Belarus was not asked for any additional data. Plus, they ignored the evidence of our innocence.
A U.S. representative came forward and justified the West's illegal actions. Trying to take revenge on the government of the Republic of Belarus, they actually deprive people of the right to travel freely. And this is a fundamental human right. And they violate not only the Chicago Convention, but the UN Charter as well.
