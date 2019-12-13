ICAO reviews Ryanair incident and complaint of Belarusian representatives against illegal sanctions - what are the results?

It does not stand up to scrutiny - this is how the ICAO report on the Ryanair incident can be characterized. The incident was the catalyst for draconian sanctions against our country. At the same time, the investigation has not even started yet - there is no evidence and no civilized mechanism that would suggest observing the procedures for introducing such measures. ICAO considered two issues the other day. This is the incident with the Ryanair flight over the skies of Belarus on May 23, 2021, as well as the complaint of our representatives against the actions of some States, which had closed the airways and imposed illegal sanctions.