ID cards to appear in Belarus on January 1, 2020

They will replace the passport and give Belarusians access to many services of state structures. In a year a biometric passport for traveling abroad will appear as well. But this does not mean that it will be mandatory for everyone to receive new documents. Those documents which were issued earlier will still be valid, noted the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

