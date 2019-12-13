There is a change of generations, and we need to pass this dangerous period very carefully - Lukashenko

Reacting to the speech of Vyacheslav Danilovich, rector of the Academy of Management under the President of Belarus, who was awarded the degree of Doctor of Historical Sciences for researching the role of youth in the life of Soviet Belarus in 1921-1939, Alexander Lukashenko noted the importance of studying this period. "These are the years of great creation: industrialization, collectivization, cultural revolution - everything," the President said.

Whether we would like it or not, there is a change of generations. And it is always a very dangerous period. It should be passed through very carefully and subtly. That is why this experience is very important for us. At that time, an even more global breakdown was taking place in production, in the basis of all this life. Collectivization, industrialization - those were hard times. People coped. It is easier for us now: we have a solid base, including scientific. But there is a change of generations, and we should not make a mistake here. That is why you and your students need to be closer here.