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The West continues to isolate itself from Belarusian news, blocking access to channels and various media outlets. However, Belarusian diplomats have managed to reach out and establish dialogue, including with German society. Belarusian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Sekreta explained how this works in the Spotlight Interview.

He noted that Germans, French, Belgians, and Poles are so oversaturated with mainstream information that they want to disprove their doubts or, conversely, be convinced of something. And the best way to do this is to directly contact Belarus, visit and see the country.

Incidentally, in response to the sanctions imposed on Belarus, the country extended its visa-free regime. "We're hosting a whole series of commemorative and celebratory events. You can come on a regular day without a visa and form your own impression. And the article [Igor Sekreta gave an interview to a German publication – news.by note] is an attempt to understand everything for yourself and form your own impression, rather than relying on information dispensed by every whistle-blower in the European media," the Belarusian Deputy Foreign Minister believes.

Such contacts are welcomed in Belarus. Igor Sekreta admitted that German citizens returning home from Belarus are upset by the eight-hour wait on buses at the Polish border. "Currently, communication channels are only just being restored and returning to normal. European citizens are being monitored, their belongings are unloaded, and their luggage is meticulously inspected on the European side," the interviewee shared.

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The in-studio guest is convinced that history cannot be learned from short messages, reels, and stories. This requires deep immersion in the topic, reading books, interacting with experts, and visiting sites of military glory, especially if the topic is commemorative events and events of World War II. "To get a sense of business climate, we need direct contact with partners. It's difficult to discuss anything concrete today, if only because of the restrictions. But I hope our partners in business and other sectors have already understood this well. They're waiting for political decisions that will allow them to travel and work as before. Belarus is ready for such a development, although we've already restructured our approach, reformatted logistics and contacts with other partners. Diversifying trade flows toward the West will take some time, but the Belarusian side is ready to discuss it," Igor Sekreta added.