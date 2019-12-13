PresidentEconomyPoliticsSocietyHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Igor Karpenko comes to polling station with his family

The Minister of Education took the opportunity to vote ahead of schedule. Igor Karpenko came to the polling station with his family. The Head of the Department noted that he decided on his choice a long time ago and shared with journalists what he voted for today.

