3.39 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Igor Karpenko visits Drozdy memorial on the eve of Great Victory anniversary
The Minister of Education, together with teachers and students of School No. 104 visited the memorial "Drozdy". Since the beginning of the war there was a concentration camp of the same name on the area of 9 hectares, where about 10 thousand civilians were shot. The memorial is included in the list of historical and cultural values of the country.
Ivan Lobko, student at School No. 104 in Minsk:My great-grandfather was in the war, and he was even given a medal. There was even an article about him in the newspaper, so for us it is a really important holiday. There was never such a thing, that we missed May 9 or did not go to museums. It's a tradition in our family, our family is interested in it.
Igor Karpenko, Minister of Education of Belarus:In general, the country's education system is active in terms of preserving historical memory. We have about 1,470 functioning museums across the country, and about 310 search teams and clubs involved in finding the names of the fallen. About 4,000 monuments and small obelisks related to the Great Patriotic War have been set up.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates Patriarch Kirill on his birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates Olympic champion Antonina Koshel on her anniversary
Alexander Lukashenko on mission of Belarusian People’s Congress
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All