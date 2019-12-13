3.42 RUB
Igor Lutsky: the main goal is to ensure the information sovereignty of Belarus
Ensuring information security and information sovereignty of our state is the main task for the relevant agencies of the country. This opinion was expressed by Minister of Information Igor Lutsky at the final board of the Ministry of Information. The accent will be made on the Internet broadcasting, work in social networks and messengers, television, print media. Today, one of the most important areas is the work in the network. According to the minister, August 20 showed that we have our own capacities and reserves, including human resources, which allowed us to survive in difficult times. TV is also a powerful resource.
The meeting also considered proposals to change the work of the regional press. The regional mass media should be subordinate either directly to the regional executive committees or to holdings on the basis of regional newspapers. This will allow optimizing the costs. In addition, special attention will be paid to the work of press-services.
