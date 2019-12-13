Igor Petrishenko: Educational institutions should be ready to start classes by August 25

Preparations for the new academic year were discussed today in the Government at the meeting headed by Deputy Prime Minister Igor Petrishenko. The entire range of issues from the material and technical base of schools and higher educational institutions to educational programs will be reported to the President until August 25.



The state creates all the necessary conditions for high-quality education and personal achievements for young people, so that they became real patriots of our country and determined their own destiny, the Deputy Prime Minister noted. He urged parents to pay attention to their children in order to protect them from someone else's destructive opinion.





The renovation of schools, the introduction of new educational institutions by September 1, and the provision of the necessary educational materials, as well as control over the epidemic situation, were discussed at the meeting.

