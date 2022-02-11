3.74 BYN
Igor Sergeenko takes part in regional seminar on national referendum
The situation is calm and manageable and there is nothing that could have a negative impact on the course of the campaign, said Head of the Presidential Administration Igor Sergeenko, speaking to the active core of the Mogilev Region involved in preparations for the upcoming referendum. According to the participants of the meeting, the protection of each member of the commissions is ensured. And the destructive Internet channels are taken by the law enforcement agencies under control.
The attention to the political campaign in Belarus is enormous both on the part of international observers and Internet users. Every day the official channels of the CEC covering the upcoming Referendum on social networks are attended by 150 thousand visitors.