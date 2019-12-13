Igor Sergeyenko to hold personal reception of citizens and meet with railway labor collectives of Osipovichi District

The Administration of the President of Belarus continues to hold personal reception of citizens and meetings with the labor collectives of enterprises. This form of communication makes it possible to identify urgent problems which require prompt solutions.



Today, on March 24, the Head of the Presidential Administration Igor Sergeyenko will hold a meeting with representatives of enterprises and organizations of the railroad industry of Osipovichi District, as well as a personal reception of citizens.



On March 25, Leonid Martynyuk, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Belarus, Inspector for the Mogilev region, will listen to questions and appeals of citizens at the Mogilev Regional Council of War and Labor Veterans.



On March 26, at the Novopolotsk District Executive Committee, Anatoliy Linevich, Assistant to the President, Inspector for Vitebsk Region, will hold a personal reception of citizens.



