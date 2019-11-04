PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

BATE players together with UNIHELP launch charity event in one of capital's restaurants

The players of Borisov club together with international organization for helping children UNIHELP launched a charity event in one of the capital's restaurants. The visitors can order a soup and decide how much to pay for it themselves. A waiter will bring the guests a charity box, when they order a meal. The profit will be used to buy wheelchairs for children with cerebral palsy.

In the coming days the players will return to the training. On Sunday they will hold a match of 28th round in Vitebsk.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All