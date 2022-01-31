ICAO to decide on further actions with Ryanair landing situation

ICAO will decide on further actions on Ryanair emergency landing on January 31. The Council meeting is scheduled for today. The agenda includes discussion of the request of Belarus on the legality of sanctions and restrictions imposed by other states and the EU after the incident. Earlier, ICAO issued a report on the investigation. The ICAO experts found that the plane landed at the airport in Minsk without coercion, voluntarily.It means that Minsk had nothing to do with it.