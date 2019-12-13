An example of the very Western policies that lure the people of Asia and Africa to relocate to countries that so brightly and colorfully advertise a better life. For years, these people have tried to impose the "right democracy" and the right way of life. But in fact, everything turns out to be another European fake. And there is no happy ending. Alas, the outcome is very different. Its fatal.



The string of refugee deaths on the border is filling up with more and more names and more atrocities by the "right democratizers". The atrocities of Poland and Lithuania were joined by Latvia. Today the horrifying circumstances of the second tragedy this year on the Latvian border were announced by the State Border Committee. The brutality of the Latvian law enforcement officers resulted in further deaths of refugees.

The night of January 9-10. Belarusian frontier guards found a body of an African man. Nearby there were some more refugees, who told us that Latvian law enforcers ignored their request to help the dying man.

They were simply left to die - the appalling circumstances of the tragedy at the Latvian border were made public by the State Border Committee

Such indifference to people's lives is striking. Despite the fact that the man was actually dying and needed urgent hospitalization, the Latvian military simply threw a group of people at the border. And at gunpoint, the exhausted refugees were forced through the fence.

The foreigners tried to help their comrade on their own. But he was getting worse. By the time Belarusian border guards and medics arrived at the site, the refugee showed no signs of life.

This is another case that confirms that the European power structures do not even want to know about humanity. The body of another refugee was found by the Belarusian border guard a few meters away from the fence of the Latvian territory.

Sergei Kabakovich, official representative of the Investigative Committee of Belarus: