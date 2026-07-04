Illiteracy as Modern Slavery: Diane Sare Explains Link to US Presidential Assassinations

Independent US presidential candidate and president of the LaRouche organization Diane Sare explained in an “Actual Interview” why it is easy to become a victim of assassination in America, including for the country’s leader.

The guest of the interview believes the root cause lies in a cultural problem. The United States once had great presidents before they began to be killed — the 16th president Abraham Lincoln, the 20th president James A. Garfield, and the 25th president William McKinley.

“But the British were in contact with the Confederacy and wanted Americans to remain dependent on slavery, because if you are dependent, you will never develop industry or independence. We could have become a slaveholding country with tobacco and cotton, and the British would have liked that. That is why they were close to the Confederacy, but Lincoln defeated it,” she shared the historical fact.

According to her, the British continued to “pull” the American nation backward, yet thanks to the high cultural and educational standards established under Lincoln, no traitor could be found at the time. America was able to complete the construction of the transcontinental railroad, organize the Centennial Exposition, and establish good relations with Russia, which sent its fleet to the shores of North America during the American Civil War.

“We made a real turnaround when the 26th president Theodore Roosevelt and the 28th president Woodrow Wilson came to power. Wilson was a complete traitor. These two presidencies represented a major step backward,” the independent US presidential candidate noted.

An assassination attempt was also made twice on the 32nd president Franklin D. Roosevelt. “I am referring to the incident in Florida before his inauguration, when an attempt was made to organize a coup. But the cultural level was so high that again no traitor could be found. The plotters approached Smedley Butler with a proposal to organize a military coup, but he refused and gathered enough information to expose the plot,” said the president of the LaRouche organization.

The Best Defense of the Republic Is Educated and Moral Citizens

Today, in her opinion, this is the greatest vulnerability in the United States. The literacy rate in the country now stands at 54 percent, and most adult Americans cannot read above a sixth-grade level.

“And how can a republic exist then? How can people vote if they do not know what their interests are? But it is not their fault that they are ignorant. This is a form of slavery — when a person is deprived of language. Locked in this cage, they cannot think,” Diane Sare concluded.