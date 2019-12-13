3.42 RUB
Nadezhda Ostapchuk, famous face of Belarusian opposition, does not want revolution anymore
The most famous face of the opposition, sportswoman Nadzeya Ostapchuk, is disappointed in her leaders (Coordinating Council) and no longer wants a revolution. Previously, she had not only publicly condemned the state policy in Belarus, but also financed opponents of the government. Ostapchuk spoke about her decision to change her views. Bronze medalist of the Olympic Games in 2008, world and European champion in shot put dispelled the myth about her alleged preference for the white-red-white symbolism and told about her reaction to the President's decree on those who want to return home. The athlete is convinced that it's never too late to admit one's mistakes.
