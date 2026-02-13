Implementation of Unique CAR-T Cell Therapy – Major Achievement of Belarusian Science

In 2026, funding for the scientific sector increased by 23%. During a meeting with the head of state, a draft decree titled "On Improving Scientific Activity" was discussed. This document will create mechanisms to finance various research areas, including fundamental and applied sciences, as well as agriculture.

One of the most notable achievements of Belarusian science and a breakthrough in modern medicine is the implementation of CAR-T cell therapy. A unique genetic construct was developed from scratch at the Institute of Bioorganic Chemistry. It is capable of recognizing and destroying tumors in cases where other treatments have failed.

Dmitry Dormeshkin, senior researcher at the Institute of Bioorganic Chemistry of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus:

"We take cells from the patient's body, modify them in the lab using a synthetic virus we developed, and then reintroduce them. This gives the cells the ability to seek out and destroy tumors with high efficiency. When we started this development, there were no registered drugs based on this technology in the world. We were a bit late to be the very first, but within the CIS space, we were indeed the pioneers. Currently, we are working on creating the next generations, as this therapy is effective for a narrow range of hematological diseases."

In Belarus, CAR-T therapy is officially used to treat aggressive forms of cancer. Over 150 patients have already benefited from this advanced medical approach. According to doctors and scientists, this method represents the future of oncology. In the future, the application of CAR-T therapy is expected to expand, potentially addressing new types of cancers and certain autoimmune diseases.

A decisive boost to the entire sector will come from the decree "On Improving Scientific Activity." The President’s demand is clear: funds must work and produce results. This is what the current time requires — concrete action.

All remaining issues within the scientific community should be resolved before the upcoming Congress of Scientists. The head of state emphasizes: no savings will be made on science. As part of the new socio-economic development program for the next five years, Belarus has doubled its expenditure on scientific and technical activities.

"At the meeting, we agreed that when it comes to money, the mechanism is simple — pay for results. If there is a result, we pay; if not, no money. No matter how our intelligent scientists try to present this issue," said Alexander Lukashenko.

Vladimir Karanik, Chairman of the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus:

"Our current task is to ensure more efficient use of available funds. How do we plan to do that? Through new research programs. In selecting new projects in 2025, we approached this most principle-wise. It was a joint effort with the government, the State Committee for Science and Technology (GKNTS), and the State Control Committee. I am confident these projects will lead to significant fundamental and applied results. Additionally, we need to strengthen our material and technical base, as modern scientific equipment is the key to success. And finally, we must organize our work effectively and not fear difficulties."

The potential of Belarusian scientists allows them to develop world-class innovations. One such development is a unique quartz glass.

From the idea of creating a device for ultra-pure quartz glass to producing the first samples, less than three years have passed. The equipment is unique and produced by a small number of manufacturers worldwide. This glass is used in the production of photolithography equipment, which is employed for printing microchips and circuit boards in the electronics industry.