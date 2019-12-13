EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Pioneer squadron named after pilots-heroes of Belarus Andrei Nichiporchik and Nikita Kukonenko

A pioneer squadron in Baranovichi has been named after the pilots-heroes of Belarus Andrei Nichiporchik and Nikita Kukonenko. The ceremony was held in secondary school #13 in Baranovichi on March 17. Today, such moments are very important for the education of the younger generation.

The heroes are alive as long as they are remembered. If the youngest generation from the first steps of their school life begins to absorb the memory, begins to live this feat, which was performed by our guys in the name of saving other lives, then such a nation will be immortal.
Anatoly Bułavko, deputy commander, head of the ideological work of the air force and air defense troops of the Ministry of Defense of Belarus


