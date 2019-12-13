3.40 RUB
Pioneer squadron named after pilots-heroes of Belarus Andrei Nichiporchik and Nikita Kukonenko
A pioneer squadron in Baranovichi has been named after the pilots-heroes of Belarus Andrei Nichiporchik and Nikita Kukonenko. The ceremony was held in secondary school #13 in Baranovichi on March 17. Today, such moments are very important for the education of the younger generation.
The heroes are alive as long as they are remembered. If the youngest generation from the first steps of their school life begins to absorb the memory, begins to live this feat, which was performed by our guys in the name of saving other lives, then such a nation will be immortal.
The intensification of NATO exercises in our region requires analysis. Almost 30 warships are curren
International Military-Scientific Conference considers how to respond to modern challenges
US decision to supply anti-personnel mines to Ukraine is another violation of the balance of power
Belarus and Russia Sign Agreements in Transport Development
