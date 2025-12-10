The scale of genocide carried out during the Great Patriotic War on occupied territories, including the Belarusian Soviet Socialist Republic, is unparalleled in the world. This was declared by Belarus's Prosecutor General, Andrei Shved, at the International Scientific and Practical Conference dedicated to the 77th anniversary of the adoption of the United Nations Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

The gathering at the National Library brought together prosecutors, representatives of the security forces, parliamentarians, and international experts.

Currently, there is active discussion about pursuing material claims against the countries responsible for the genocide of the Belarusian people during the Great Patriotic War. As previously reported, the figure is estimated at around 2.3 trillion US dollars, and this amount only accounts for material damages.

Efforts are also underway to locate and restitute cultural valuables. A new, modern convention is needed for this purpose, Andrei Shved emphasized. After the war, significant work was done to create legal frameworks, but these documents have now become outdated and require updating. It is noted that existing international legal instruments do not fully address issues of accountability for Nazi crimes.

Much of the legislative groundwork in this area is advanced in Belarus and Russia. As Andrei Shved explained, there are proposals to extend these initiatives to other countries as well.

Andrei Shved, Belarus's Prosecutor General:

"Today, more than ever, it is crucial for us all to unite shoulder to shoulder and, like in the post-war period, tell everyone: 'We must not allow neo-Nazism and the Nazis of the 21st century to dictate policy or impose their worldview upon us.' Ultimately, we see that the European Union and Western Europe, following Hitler’s blueprint, are preparing for a new crusade—a bloody campaign against our lands. Knowing the horrific atrocities committed by their ancestors during the occupation, we understand what fate might await the peoples of the 21st century if they again fall under the heel of neo-Nazis."

Shved also highlighted the necessity of holding Nazi criminals accountable without statute of limitations. Belarus is actively working in this area, with ongoing criminal proceedings in the Supreme Court targeting those responsible for atrocities. As the prosecutor general noted, future efforts will extend not only to those directly involved in atrocities but also to Wehrmacht soldiers implicated in crimes on Belarusian territory.

Shved pointed out that the Nuremberg trials' materials are insufficient in addressing responsibility for genocide, as many punitive operations were conducted by Wehrmacht units. Not all perpetrators received justice; some lived into old age in West Germany and other European countries. Justice, he emphasized, must be served, and this work will continue in Belarus.

"In the coming year, we plan to send at least seven, possibly ten criminal cases to court—cases against specific executioners who have yet to face justice, including those who lived after the war and died in Germany or other countries," said Andrei Shved.

Sergei Kondratyev, Deputy Chairman of the Belarusian Supreme Court:

"To date, it is reliably established that atrocities in Belarus or the Belarusian SSR were committed not only by Nazi occupiers but also by their accomplices from Western Ukraine and the Baltic states. The scale of these crimes is difficult to assess today because investigations are ongoing. Unfortunately, there are very few witnesses left, but they do exist. They recount facts that had previously been kept from the wider public."