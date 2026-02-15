In Belarus, publishing AI-based fakes could result in criminal prosecution

Belarus is developing a unified law that will regulate the operation of artificial intelligence systems

Belarus is developing a unified law that will regulate the operation of artificial intelligence systems. The new document will ensure risk-free implementation and will take into account international experience.

Today, "Computer Intelligence" is mentioned in Decree No. 8 "On the Development of the Digital Economy," which allows residents of the High-Tech Park to develop and implement AI. A model law in the CIS countries also defines the framework requirements.

Vladimir Borovenko, Deputy Chairman of the Standing Committee of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus: "In the development of industries that require the use of high-risk intelligence systems, technological sovereignty is at stake today, as our President has repeatedly stated. He emphasized that we must use our own developments for those systems that ensure national security or human safety. This task has been set today for the Academy of Sciences and other bodies involved in developing the law on artificial intelligence."