Indonesia Introduces 30-Day Visa-Free Regime for Tourists from Belarus

Indonesia is introducing a visa-free regime for tourists from Belarus. This was stated by Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus Ruslan Varankou.

Ruslan Varankou, Head of the Information and Digital Diplomacy Department and Press Secretary of the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs:

"In pursuance of the agreements reached on July 2, 2026, in Jakarta by President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and President of the Republic of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto, the Indonesian side has introduced a 30-day visa-free entry regime for citizens of the Republic of Belarus who hold regular passports and are traveling for tourism purposes, effective July 2026. Previously, Belarusians were required to obtain a visa upon arrival."

As the Foreign Ministry representative noted, Jakarta's decision is a practical step in implementing the Belarusian head of state's foreign policy course aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and expanding humanitarian, business, and tourism contacts between the peoples of Belarus and Indonesia.

Minsk consistently pursues a policy of openness. Indonesian citizens can also stay in our country visa-free for up to 30 days. This procedure was established back in 2017.