Industry is the driver of the Belarusian economy. We've become accustomed to this assertion, but now this seemingly axiom still requires verification and proof. So far, facts and figures suggest otherwise. The industrial production index for January was 96.6%. This means the result is worse than last January.

Belstat shared some interesting regional statistics. Brest and Grodno Oblasts posted positive figures, while the rest are still lagging. Unfortunately, the capital is also among these ranks (it's below 90%). For the center and the center of the country, that's certainly not enough.

Yes, one could blame it on the beginning of the year, the long buildup, and the sanctions, which have been brought up for the last time. But such excuses are no longer acceptable. The President rightly noted that the economy has become a real battlefield. And here we need to seize the initiative in a military-style manner, without waiting for better times or better contracts. And our competitors in global markets simply won't allow this. Our well-being and the development of the entire country are at stake.

Promote Products and Open New Markets

Belarus has carefully preserved its Soviet legacy in all areas, and this is especially important for industry. Enterprises, and most importantly, their competencies, have been preserved. And now, brick by brick, we are building new working methods on this strong foundation, taking into account the demands of the times and market realities.

Take Russia, for example. We long ago realized that simply selling equipment is not enough. The emphasis has shifted—quality service now outweighs brand strength. Therefore, service centers are more like entire factories where repairs of any complexity are carried out. Mobile teams are also sent into the field if something goes wrong with the equipment. And the next level is equipping student classrooms. You'll work on Belarusian cars while studying at university, then you'll get your first job and, with a high degree of probability, opt for the familiar Belarusian cars.

This is just part of a strategy that needs to be applied globally. Examples already exist – think of Zimbabwe or Nigeria. In general, the long-term arc is a very important focus for the five-year plan. Its share of external exports should increase to 30%. So, every enterprise and ministry has a significant amount of work to do.

Sustainable Enterprise Operations

Exports were also discussed in detail during a meeting in the Council of Ministers on Tuesday, February 17. The Prime Minister delivered a report and outlined the goals for the year. The figure is well-known – an increase of 103.7%. The objectives include diversification. Specific officials are assigned to specific countries. Ambassadors were given personal tasks in the host country. And strategic objectives were defined for all those on business trips. Let's recall the President's message: no tourism, we need the economy. The best measure of work effectiveness is signed contracts.