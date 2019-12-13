3.42 RUB
Belteleradiocompany to launch news channel dedicated to Referendum on Constitution at 8:00 a.m.
Watch the whole palette of the most important events from Belarus on the air of Belarus 1. Belteleradiocompany launches a news channel dedicated to the Referendum on the Constitution at 8 a.m. February 27. The viewer will be provided with prompt, comprehensive and high-quality news practically non-stop.
Lukashenko: As a President I will do everything to make Belarus free, independent, and peaceful
Lukashenko awards Alexandra Pakhmutova with Order of Friendship of Peoples
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
