Belteleradiocompany to launch news channel dedicated to Referendum on Constitution at 8:00 a.m.

Watch the whole palette of the most important events from Belarus on the air of Belarus 1. Belteleradiocompany launches a news channel dedicated to the Referendum on the Constitution at 8 a.m. February 27. The viewer will be provided with prompt, comprehensive and high-quality news practically non-stop.

