PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

IT-based management naduse of artificial intelligence - Ministries of Justice of Belarus and Russia make plans for the future

The Ministries of Justice of Belarus and Russia summed up the results of work in the past year and made plans for the nearest future. One of the main areas of cooperation is unification of the civil legislation. In particular they have approved the proposals prepared by the joint working group and coordinated with the relevant departments to bring in line with the norms regulating economic activities in the Union State.

The agencies of the two countries have planned a number of meetings for the next two years. They envisage continuing work on forming and improving the contractual and legal framework of cooperation between Belarus and Russia.
Konstantin Chuichenko, Minister of Justice of Russia

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All