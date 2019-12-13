Information war of lies: who benefits from spreading panic among Belarusians?

The global information war continues. The press is going on the counter-offensive, using the most sophisticated and cruel methods of wordplay. The degree of lies is off the scale. In these difficult times Belarus still remains a stronghold of justice and truth.



Today, every news outlet is screaming that Belarus is going to open a second front and take Kiev. Ukrainian sub-publications are full of such news. But some Belarusians do not lag behind. They employ their imagination and voila, there is video with military equipment on its way from the exercises and headlines: "Tanks are riding on Minsk", "Belarusians are preparing an attack" and everything in that style. The same situation is with the topic of mobilization and creation of a joint grouping of the Union State forces.



But people believe it. People are frightened. And this is normal. We have a genetic fear of war after World War II. Dozens of people write to me on social networks every day. They ask me to tell them the agenda. They ask me to tell them the truth. I talk, sometimes chewing up the information. I support and reassure them. And I keep repeating - read only official sources. Turn on the national TV channels, listen to what the President and the Minister of Defence say. Due to the difficult situation at the borders, such statements by officials take place on a daily basis. Moreover, in order to get the information to the masses, four ministers have been touring all over Belarus and addressing the working teams at the enterprises for two weeks already.



Listen to the President. Many smiled when in 2020 he told us why it was so important to save the country. Then he also spoke about "body movements" of our already unfriendly neighbors, about the military build-up near the borders. Do you remember? I listened carefully to his position on the coronavirus. And when he decided not to isolate society like dozens of other countries, some were outraged. Six months later, we were the envy of the whole world, because our people hadn't lost their jobs and chose themselves how to live and where to go



My six-year-old daughter loves full-length cartoons. We watch them on different sites on the Internet. So every ten minutes the picture is interrupted and a commercial pops up with appeals to the Belarusians to unite with their Ukrainian brothers against Russia. The text is accompanied by bloody footage, explosions, killed people. In three jumps, I find myself near the monitor and turn off the computer. Another ten minutes later, a new commercial. The fugitives are broadcasting from abroad, telling me how they are going to take over and divide dear Belarus. It's been going on for half a year now. Who needs it? What for? And how much money has been spent? The answers are on the surface again.



