Media getting ready for People's Assembly

Foreign mass media have been accredited to the All-Belarusian People's Assembly. The geography ranges from Russia to Japan. The event promises to be rich in news reports with an extensive agenda.

The work at the forums of such scale and composition of participants is one of the favorite tasks for journalists. Both major mass media and regional ones are presented. A lot of attention is paid to specialized editions.

