Information technologies and new platform for presentation of residents' developments - Minsk City Technopark getting ready for big premiere

The innovative technologies for different spheres of economy. Minsk City Technopark is preparing for a big premiere. This is a large-scale site on the territory of the motorcycle factory (on Partizansky Avenue), where both production and offices will be located. And the citizens will have access to new services.

By the way, one of the directions of the technopark itself is information capabilities of the “smart city”. These are being developed, for example, for Smolevichi and Borisov. You can read about useful urban know-how in Alexey Kondratenko's report (video).

