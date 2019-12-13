Ministry of Health: 46 coronavirus patients recover

Currently, 254 people are undergoing inpatient treatment with confirmed coronavirus infection. In most cases, the disease is mild to moderate in form. 11 patients need the support of the artificial lung ventilation apparatus, they have received medical consultations of the leading infectious disease specialists and anesthesiologists-resuscitators. Their condition is assessed as stable. 46 patients recovered and were discharged from medical institutions.



There have been 4 deaths of old age patients with multiple chronic diseases, according to preliminary data, aggravated by coronavirus infection. Today 9,000 people are under medical supervision as level 1 and 2 contacts.



According to the Ministry of Health, "In order to fully identify all possible cases of COVID-19, in addition to severe pneumonia, testing of all patients with a medium to severe course of pneumonia is performed (with the intake of material from the lower respiratory tract, which significantly increases the reliability of detection of the disease). Currently, there are both domestic and imported test systems".



The necessary bed fund has been formed in medical institutions. The Ministry of Health together with regional executive committees and Minsk City Executive Committee approved plans to re-profile hospitals, depending on the current epidemic situation, with clear routing of patients with COVID-19 infection, as well as 1st and 2nd level contacts.



"The measures taken to contain the spread of the infection by conducting san-epidemiological investigations and hospitalization of all patients, even those with asymptomatic disease, have made it possible to restrain the avalanche-like growth of the disease, which is typical of the neighboring countries," said the Ministry of Health.



The main purpose of such work is to identify in time all those who may be infected and may become a source of danger.



