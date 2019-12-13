MFA denies rumors about murder of Belarusian truckers in Bologna

In search of peace in Ukraine, the users of social networks have come to mutual hatred in comments and the spread of fakes. Another fake of this kind was refuted in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The information that 11 natives of Ukraine attacked two Belarusian truckers in the Italian city of Bologna was actively promoted on the Internet. One was "allegedly" stabbed to death and the other one was beaten to death. The Foreign Ministry of Belarus assured: "This report is a fake." The police checked it. There have been no cases of Belarusians' deaths either in Bologna, or in the region lately.