Infrastructure, Career Paths and Prospects: How Belarus Plans to Keep Youth in Rural Areas

Belarus is staking on its own production advantages, the efficiency of enterprises and the unlocking of the potential of every territory.

Of course, the personnel issue is also important for the development of agriculture. Special attention is paid to retaining young specialists in the localities. How to interest young people in remaining in small settlements and using their advantages was discussed on the air of “First Information.”

Irina Rusak, analyst at the Belarusian Institute for Strategic Research:

“First of all, a town can become an example of infrastructure for a small town or agro-town. We have designated 1,500 pilot agro-towns for the Republic of Belarus, which are to become examples of infrastructure. For young people in rural areas, in addition to wages, economic prospects are also important. When there are successful enterprises in a small town, a young specialist sees his path: he comes to work, receives rental housing, has the opportunity to relax with friends, and later to walk with his family. He sees that he has the prospect of career growth. He understands what skills need to be developed in order to grow to the level of head of a section or department.”

At the same time, he can see a successful farming story, the analyst noted. It is not excluded that over time a young person will want to combine work in production with running his own household.