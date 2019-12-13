Delegates' Initiatives to People's Forum

There are 3 days left until the main forum of the 5th anniversary - the All-Belarusian People's Assembly. It will bring together 2 700 delegates and invitees. These are people of different ages, with experience, authority, from all regions of the country.



She easily organizes the work of a team of 100 teachers with maximum dedication and knows how to find an approach to each of the 1 200 students. Natalia Bushnaya has been the principal of Minsk gymnasium No.1 for 20 years There is even more teaching experience. At school, she teaches children mathematics and helps students in solving any problems. Therefore, Natalia Bushnaya will be a delegate at the All-Belarusian People's Assembly.



The forum will be presented by the best workers, doctors, teachers to heads of capital enterprises. By the way, the start of the national assembly is on February 11.



In addition, Natalia Bushnaya believes that in the next five years it is necessary not only to preserve the availability of education, but also to make it even better. Lyudmila Kushnereva also participates at the People's Forum. The teacher of the Russian language and literature took part in the Assembly 15 years ago.



Currently, the 16th outpatient clinic is undergoing major repairs. By the end of the year, they promise a complete re-equipment of the institution. By the way, 50 000 people are treated here and the new equipment is very welcome. Such modernization will significantly improve the quality of services for the population.



Alesya Aleinik, senior paramedic-laboratory assistant, will represent the institution.



Such professionals in their field and people who are not indifferent to the fate of their country will be united by the All-Belarusian People's Assembly.