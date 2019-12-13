Lilia Ananich: Initiatives voiced at international conference may help to adopt statutory provisions

The initiatives voiced at the international conference in Minsk canform a whole section of laws. This was told to the TV News Agency by Lilia Ananich, a parliamentarian and forum participant. On the eve of the forum, the oval hall of the Government House gathered a wide range of experts from different fields, from scientists and managers to deputies and youth representatives. And the bills on counteraction to extremism and glorification of Nazism will be considered already at the spring session of the Parliament.



Practical recommendations from the conference include providing school and public libraries with patriotic literature and creating new venues for creative projects and competitions where patriotism is inseparable from creativity. There is a demand in society for new films, plays, and other products on this topic.



