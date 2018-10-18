EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Inclusive country project gives bright example of cooperation between business and state

There will be more inclusive projects in Belarus. The Belarusian Union of Women has studied the experience of the agro-estate in Smolevichy, where there is no land and they are rehabilitating the disabled children by hippotherapy (i.e. horse riding treatment) provided by the "Center for Correction of Developing Education".

The inclusive project of the farm is a vivid example of cooperation between business and the state. In the future, they intend to develop personal growth trainings, psychotherapy and team building for teams with the use of horses.

