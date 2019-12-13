Inclusive project becomes platform for creative activity of people with disabilities in Minsk

A festival of creativity of people with disabilities was held in Minsk. For the 11th time, the inclusive project has become a platform for the creative activity of people with disabilities. 18 institutions presented their exposition at the exhibition-fair of arts and crafts: paintings, dolls, accessories, shopper bags and more. In addition to the exhibition of arts and crafts, there was a concert program. There were 80 performers on stage, both solo and bands.