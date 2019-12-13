Inclusive tourist rally "Patriots of Belarus" organized for children from boarding homes

The beauty of Nesvizh Castle was complemented on June 7 by the voices of children from the boarding homes of Ivenets and Gorodeya.

The children were gathered by the "Patriots of Belarus" for the inclusive tour gathering. The team of young tennis players from Donetsk joined in as well - the guests are on vacation in Belarus these days. The program and sweet gifts for children were prepared by those who are not indifferent to the problems of children who are in a socially vulnerable situation. Bikers and athletes came to support the project "Patriots of Belarus". Children also saw a master class from champions in boxing and lifting weights.

Nikolai Zarubitsky, chairman of the Regional Public Association "Patriots of Belarus:

“The main thing for the children is to rest from that horror, to rest morally and spiritually, to gain energy and come back to their homeland. They expect even hot water and a simple peaceful sky, when they can calmly wake up and walk down the street without thinking that something might come from the other side. We also want them to be able to exchange contacts, make friendships and visit each other.”