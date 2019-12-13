3.41 RUB
Customs services of Belarus and Russia discuss innovations in logistics
Russian-Belarusian customs center will start working this year. Chairman of the State Customs Committee Vladimir Orlovsky told to journalists today. Innovations in logistics are discussed together with Russian colleagues on the platform in Minsk. Head of the Federal Customs Service Vladimir Bulavin emphasized: "The center's work will help unite the efforts of the two countries and will have an impact on the relationship between the two customs administrations and business, as well as speeding up all customs procedures."
An integrated information system for the interaction of customs authorities is being developed in the EAEU.
An integrated information system for the interaction of customs bodies is being developed in the Eurasian Economic Union. Belarus, Russia and Kazakhstan are the leaders in the development of digital technologies in the union, said the minister for customs cooperation of the Eurasian Economic Commission.
As part of the 13th International scientific-practical conference specialists discussed issues of improving customs regulation in the Eurasian Economic Union, the main aspects of the implementation of the new version of the law "On Customs Regulation", the functioning of innovative customs technologies, digitalization of international supply chains.
Belarus is an island of security, stability, and peace
Belarus supplies food, technology, trains and develops personnel for African continent
Belarusian Foreign Minister proposed modern ways to solve migration crisis in European Union
Volfovich: Belarus demonstrates initiative to solve problem of illegal migration
