Innovation mask from Belarusian scientists

Scientists from BSU have developed a reusable three-layer protective mask. The material of the innovative productis exclusively of domestic origin. It does not absorb liquid, is resistant to harsh treatment at 100 degrees C, and prevents the entry of toxic substances into the human body when breathing.

Negotiations are already underway with partners to fully launch the production of masks.

