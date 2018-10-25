Innovative developments shown by Ministry of Defense

The innovative developments adopted in our country have been shown by the Ministry of Defense. This is an annual event. This time representatives of the media visited brigades and military units of Osipovichy garrison and a seminar dedicated to the state and prospects of development of the Armed Forces of Belarus. The goal is not only to show the life and conditions of detention of military personnel. As the Minister of Defense emphasized, the technological army today demands from the soldier the highest qualification in working with high-precision weapons. Andrei Ravkov stressed that the modernization of military equipment and the disposal of old ammunition requiring expensive storage continue in the Belarusian army.