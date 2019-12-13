3.41 RUB
Belarus ready to receive foreign citizens for vaccination against Covid-19 from July 15
Foreign citizens can get vaccinated against Covid-19 from July 15. All conditions have been created in the hospitals and outpatient clinics of the country. The cost of the procedure is up to 150 Belarusian rubles. Patients will be admitted if there is a negative PCR test by prior appointment. Certificate of vaccination can be obtained within 5 days after the full course of vaccination in Russian and English languages. The foreigners can arrive by air, rail and transport links. Sputnik V is used.
Marina Lisay, therapist of the Republican Center of Medical Rehabilitation and Balneotherapy:
All conditions have been created on the basis of our center. There is a thermal bag for transporting the vaccine, as well as a refrigerator and freezer for storing. The cost of vaccination includes the cost of the price of the purchased vaccine, consultation of a therapist and the cost of services.
The possibility of a visa-free visit to Belarus for vaccination is provided for citizens of 73 states. Anti-Covid injections are planned to be carried out in 82 medical institutions of the country.
