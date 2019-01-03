Foreigners visiting Belarus to be able to register via Internet for free

Foreigners coming to Belarus will be able to register via the Internet free of charge. The Ministry of Internal Affairs and the national center for electronic services have implemented this opportunity. Foreign citizens and stateless persons coming to our country will be able to fulfill electronic registration without contacting the internal affairs bodies personally. Reportedly, using a computer or mobile phone, one can create a personal account on a single portal, fulfill the registration process by filling out an application. This can be done not only by a foreigner, but also by his representative from his personal account. The possibility of applying to the citizenship and migration units is also retained. It is necessary for those who want to extend the registration period. At the same time, the Ministry of Internal Affairs notes that foreigners who arrived in Belarus from Russia must undergo the registration process personally in the migration unit of the internal affairs body. Previously the cost of the procedure was one base value.