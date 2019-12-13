Intellectual youth, from smart initiative to smart city

Creation of smart cities, formation and implementation of advanced developments in the field of education, medicine, production. Such topics became the main ones at the scientific and practical forum in Glubokoye. The youth met with representatives of the authorities of various spheres. One of the key objectives of the event is to enable young generation with their own views, on an equal basis with the elders, to get involved in the implementation of the priorities of the country's development. Chairman of the House of Representatives Vladimir Andreichenko also sent his greetings to the forum participants.