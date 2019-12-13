Interactive map of all protected natural areas to appear in Belarus

Next year an interactive map of all special protected natural territories of the country will appear in Belarus. This news was reported by Deputy Head of the Department of Biological and Landscape Diversity of the Main Department of Waste Management, Biological and Landscape Diversity of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Lyudmila Bartoshevich.



"At the moment the issue of creation of interactive map with full mapping of all special protected natural territories of national and local significance is being developed. There will also be a lot of beautiful pictures, yet not very famous places worth visiting. I assure you that for those who like to travel around our country will find a lot of new interesting sites. In addition, everything will be illustrative and interactive, but we need to wait a little, "- BelTA quoted the expert.



Presumably, the project will be finished in 2023.



"The main thing is that there is an idea, which is being implemented and will definitely be implemented. A lot of work has already been done, so maybe we will launch this project next year," Bartoshevich specified.



