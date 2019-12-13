3.42 RUB
Interactive mobile museum "Victory Train" to stay in Minsk until June 13
Then, the exposition will travel around the cities of Belarus
The unique exposition, organized by Belarusian Railways and Russian Railways, is based on the presence effect. Nine cars of the train are dedicated to various themes. Deeds of defenders of the Brest Fortress, conditions of detention in concentration camps, life of ordinary people and, of course, the Great Victory. The exhibition uses surround sound, special effects, presence detectors, holograms and three-dimensional graphics. Visitors get an audio guide, where the story is told on behalf of the young tl Lidia, whose fate embodies the fate of the Belarusian people.
The train will be staying in Minsk up to the end of the week. Then the exposition will move on to the cities of Belarus: Orsha, Vitebsk, Polotsk, Grodno. The exhibition will finish in Mogilev on the day of the city's liberation from the Nazi invaders."
